Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH lessened its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,301 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 19 shares during the quarter. Mettler-Toledo International accounts for 2.3% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $12,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 15.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,075,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,431,696,000 after acquiring an additional 141,431 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 169.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 573,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $763,764,000 after acquiring an additional 360,786 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth about $320,847,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 127.4% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 259,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $362,855,000 after acquiring an additional 145,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 248,007 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $330,169,000 after acquiring an additional 6,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $1,400.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,510.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,356.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MTD traded up $7.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,439.08. 113,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,169. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,401.66 and its 200-day moving average is $1,354.01. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $928.49 and a one year high of $1,546.93.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $946.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.13 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 590.80% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,401.00, for a total transaction of $350,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $6,884,514. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,401.00, for a total transaction of $350,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $6,884,514. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,422.97, for a total value of $1,422,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,459.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

Featured Articles

