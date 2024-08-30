Michael(Mike) Sneesby Acquires 125,765 Shares of Nine Entertainment Co. Holdings Limited (ASX:NEC) Stock

Nine Entertainment Co. Holdings Limited (ASX:NEC – Get Free Report) insider Michael(Mike) Sneesby purchased 125,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.35 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of A$169,782.75 ($114,718.07).

Nine Entertainment Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.49, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Nine Entertainment Company Profile

Nine Entertainment Co Holdings Limited engages in the broadcasting and program production businesses across free to air television, video on demand, and metropolitan radio networks in Australia. It operates through Broadcasting, Digital and Publishing, Domain Group, and Stan segments. The company provides television services under the brands, including 9Network, Channel 9, 9Gem, 9Go!, 9Life, and 9Rush; video on demand platform under 9Now brand; radio stations under 2GB, 3AW, 4BC, and 6PR brands; and publishes newspapers, news-inserted magazines, digital, and events, as well as nine.com.au, a site of news, lifestyle, sport, and entertainment content.

