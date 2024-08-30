MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 67,208 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 101,479 shares.The stock last traded at $20.49 and had previously closed at $21.29.
MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87 and a beta of -4.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.70.
MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile
The MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (BERZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive FANG Innovation index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology companies. BERZ was launched on Aug 20, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
