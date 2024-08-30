Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $48,000 Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) by 99.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460,000 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSJO. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 38,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 8,024 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 15,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 184,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $22.72. The stock had a trading volume of 17,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,012. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.69 and a 200 day moving average of $22.72. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.32 and a twelve month high of $22.93.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.103 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

