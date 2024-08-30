Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Makes New $39,000 Investment in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 220 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in VeriSign by 291.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 327 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the second quarter worth $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $183.18. The stock had a trading volume of 52,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,218. The stock has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 0.90. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $167.04 and a one year high of $220.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.74.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.08. VeriSign had a net margin of 55.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.63%. The company had revenue of $387.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 3,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $699,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,774 shares in the company, valued at $7,177,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

