Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Purchases New Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 304 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $1,479,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 206,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 50,868 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,756,000. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 329,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,506,000 after purchasing an additional 29,525 shares during the period. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $1,408,000. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Veeva Systems news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total value of $2,764,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,713.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $470,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total value of $2,764,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,713.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VEEV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.13.

VEEV traded up $2.35 on Friday, hitting $219.37. 130,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 956,884. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $187.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a PE ratio of 64.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.80. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.72 and a 52 week high of $236.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $676.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.21 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.34%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

