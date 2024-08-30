Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Takes $66,000 Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of O. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 423.6% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 7,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 282,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,243,000 after purchasing an additional 47,252 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Realty Income

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,467.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.52.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Realty Income

Realty Income Price Performance

NYSE:O traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.78. 636,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,951,054. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $62.41. The company has a market cap of $53.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.51.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a sep 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.263 per share. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 291.67%.

Realty Income Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

See Also

