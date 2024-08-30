Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Takes Position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,311 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRNT. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Verint Systems by 764.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 173.7% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.20.

In other Verint Systems news, insider Peter Fante sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $161,662.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,622,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Peter Fante sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $161,662.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,622,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $12,660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 609,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,585,632.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 381,527 shares of company stock valued at $12,898,762. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRNT traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $31.48. 105,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,560. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 66.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.05. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.41 and a 12 month high of $38.17.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). Verint Systems had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $221.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.71 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

