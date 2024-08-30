Millington Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 51 Shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Millington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. UFP Technologies accounts for 2.3% of Millington Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Millington Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of UFP Technologies worth $3,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in UFP Technologies by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UFP Technologies by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC increased its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at UFP Technologies

In other news, CFO Ronald J. Lataille sold 2,392 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.04, for a total value of $787,063.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at $12,812,817.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Ronald J. Lataille sold 2,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.04, for a total transaction of $787,063.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,812,817.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronald J. Lataille sold 1,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.37, for a total transaction of $510,353.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,596 shares in the company, valued at $18,394,434.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,134 shares of company stock worth $21,494,247. Corporate insiders own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UFPT traded up $6.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $341.23. 32,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,593. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.29 and a 12 month high of $341.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $309.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 54.86 and a beta of 0.95.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $110.18 million during the quarter. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 17.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on UFP Technologies from $344.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

About UFP Technologies

(Free Report)

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

Featured Stories

