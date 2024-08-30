Millington Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

Millington Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. Invesco Semiconductors ETF comprises 3.6% of Millington Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Millington Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Invesco Semiconductors ETF worth $5,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSI. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 124.0% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 149,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after purchasing an additional 82,645 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,644,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 825.8% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 22,339 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,311,000. Finally, Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF in the first quarter worth about $728,000.

Invesco Semiconductors ETF Stock Performance

PSI stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.65. 64,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,888. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.88 and a 200-day moving average of $57.26. Invesco Semiconductors ETF has a 52-week low of $37.34 and a 52-week high of $67.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $816.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.77.

Invesco Semiconductors ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

