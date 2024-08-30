Millington Financial Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Millington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of MUB traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.69. 3,349,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,434,267. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.12. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.78 and a 12-month high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

