Millington Financial Advisors LLC Sells 65 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Millington Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,636 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Millington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1,168.1% in the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 168,419 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $49,938,000 after acquiring an additional 155,138 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,958 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,384 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $1,924,000. Finally, Ledyard National Bank increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 4,562 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.2 %

MCD stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $288.55. 2,528,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,519,216. The stock has a market cap of $207.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $243.53 and a fifty-two week high of $302.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $265.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.00.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.92% and a net margin of 32.25%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,681 shares in the company, valued at $3,557,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,793 shares of company stock worth $1,260,106 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $288.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.