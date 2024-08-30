Millington Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Millington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,599 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at $645,346,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at $334,632,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,796,068 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $272,625,000 after acquiring an additional 13,792 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,439,626 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $218,521,000 after purchasing an additional 59,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 971,327 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $133,800,000 after purchasing an additional 29,294 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE traded down $1.82 on Friday, reaching $139.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,008,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,377,769. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.06. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.48 and a 52-week high of $160.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.78.

Insider Activity

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 41.63% and a net margin of 6.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total transaction of $729,128.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,543 shares in the company, valued at $11,379,487.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total value of $729,128.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,379,487.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total value of $61,678.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,382.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,563 shares of company stock valued at $2,447,970. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $166.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.75.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

