MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) Short Interest Down 45.6% in August

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, a decrease of 45.6% from the July 31st total of 81,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 286,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

MingZhu Logistics Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:YGMZ traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,065. MingZhu Logistics has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $7.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.44 and its 200-day moving average is $2.70.

Get MingZhu Logistics alerts:

MingZhu Logistics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides trucking services in the People's Republic of China. It also provides car-hailing and driver management services, and car owner services. The company serves sizeable third-party logistics companies, freight forwarders, and warehouse operators, as well as other supply chain service providers.

Receive News & Ratings for MingZhu Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MingZhu Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.