Mitsubishi Materials Co. (OTCMKTS:MIMTF) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Materials Co. (OTCMKTS:MIMTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 351,600 shares, an increase of 63.1% from the July 31st total of 215,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Mitsubishi Materials Price Performance

MIMTF stock remained flat at C$18.65 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$18.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.42. Mitsubishi Materials has a 52-week low of C$17.39 and a 52-week high of C$20.00.

About Mitsubishi Materials

Mitsubishi Materials Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in metals, metalworking solutions, cement, environment and energy, and electronic materials businesses in Japan. The company offers automotive products, including engine, drive system, and onboard equipment parts and materials; exterior parts and materials; electronic parts and materials; hybrid, EV, and fuel cell car parts and materials; tools; recycling, and green products and materials; environment and recycle technology; energy recovery resources, such as shredder residue, batteries, and e-scrap; and recycling facilities.

