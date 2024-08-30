Modera Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Modera Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 29,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 41,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 149,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,880,000 after acquiring an additional 4,337 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 301,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,910,000 after acquiring an additional 13,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown University grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 793.3% in the second quarter. Brown University now owns 268,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,846,000 after purchasing an additional 238,000 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

XBI stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.29. 5,280,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,933,803. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.57. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $63.80 and a 1 year high of $103.52.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

