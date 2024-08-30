Modera Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF worth $3,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFNM. Foster Group Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 1,197.6% during the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,256,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,444,000 after buying an additional 1,160,025 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,262,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 3,173.1% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 705,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,226,000 after acquiring an additional 683,991 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 371.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 472,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,724,000 after purchasing an additional 372,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 2,663,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,074,000 after purchasing an additional 286,632 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

DFNM stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.23. 77,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,223. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.99. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.10 and a 12-month high of $48.59.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

