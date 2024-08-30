Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $2.42 Million Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Modera Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 90,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,686 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 15,560,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,884 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 365.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,723,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,755 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 182.4% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,869,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,337 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,572,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,576,000.

NYSEARCA DFEM traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,069. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $22.28 and a 52 week high of $27.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.15.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

