Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $3.30 Million Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Modera Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 832 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Booking by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $4,275.00 to $4,105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $4,600.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,700.00 to $4,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on Booking from $4,285.00 to $4,580.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,068.32.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of BKNG stock traded up $18.42 on Friday, reaching $3,909.23. 239,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,304. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2,733.04 and a one year high of $4,144.32. The company has a market cap of $132.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3,793.56 and a 200-day moving average of $3,696.44.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $39.22 by $2.68. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 200.87% and a net margin of 22.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $37.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 177.09 EPS for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total transaction of $3,050,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $100,556,375.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

