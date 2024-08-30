Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $4.43 Million Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,190 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $4,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,838,524 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,849,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,751 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 296.2% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,022,765 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $71,382,000 after acquiring an additional 764,635 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 560.8% during the fourth quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 791,933 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $58,967,000 after acquiring an additional 672,095 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,045,541 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,194,751,000 after acquiring an additional 475,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 191.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 715,829 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $53,301,000 after acquiring an additional 470,073 shares in the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RIO has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Rio Tinto Group stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,238,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,703,909. The company has a market capitalization of $79.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.67. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $59.80 and a 12 month high of $75.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.51%.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

