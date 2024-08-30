Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $407,000 Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Modera Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,641 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 611.1% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in Shell by 3,856.3% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 633 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Performance

SHEL stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,847,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,083,357. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $60.34 and a 1 year high of $74.61. The stock has a market cap of $226.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $75.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.62 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Shell’s payout ratio is 50.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Shell

Shell Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.