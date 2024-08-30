Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,531 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Modera Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $5,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in J. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 427.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of J traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $150.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 820,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,556. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.08 and its 200-day moving average is $144.19. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.71 and a 52-week high of $154.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.96. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 22.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $212,586.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,911,670.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $212,586.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,911,670.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total transaction of $976,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 541,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,450,871.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,451 shares of company stock worth $3,196,336 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on J. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective (up from $153.00) on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. William Blair cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.40.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

