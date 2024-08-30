Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 521 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1,955.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 154,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 146,751 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 130,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 52,072 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,141,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 73,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 41,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 270.9% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 53,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 38,782 shares in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.01. The stock had a trading volume of 199,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,712. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.80. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a one year low of $24.14 and a one year high of $29.82. The stock has a market cap of $941.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 0.53.

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

