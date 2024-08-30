Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 702 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Modera Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $143,000. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC now owns 108,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,751,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 127.1% in the second quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 41,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after buying an additional 23,252 shares during the last quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VSS traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $123.07. 107,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,968. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $99.03 and a 52 week high of $123.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.41.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.