Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 689 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $6,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MOH. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MOH. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $353.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $406.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.21, for a total value of $339,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,025 shares in the company, valued at $6,114,260.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.21, for a total value of $339,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,025 shares in the company, valued at $6,114,260.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 393 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total value of $136,182.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,583.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of MOH traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $348.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,226. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $282.96 and a one year high of $423.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $319.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.31.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.13. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.65 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.5 EPS for the current year.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

