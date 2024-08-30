Monero Hits 1-Day Volume of $72.45 Million (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. During the last seven days, Monero has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Monero coin can now be bought for about $165.43 or 0.00281803 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion and $72.45 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,704.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $322.59 or 0.00549517 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00009864 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.82 or 0.00107015 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00031102 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00036464 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.30 or 0.00072062 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

