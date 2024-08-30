MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Given New $350.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.44% from the company’s current price.

MDB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $458.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.00.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MongoDB

MongoDB Stock Up 14.5 %

NASDAQ:MDB traded up $35.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $281.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,727,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.93. The company has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.09 and a beta of 1.13. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $212.74 and a 1-year high of $509.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $317.33.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.80). The business had revenue of $450.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.44 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 11.50%. Equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.24, for a total value of $468,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,146,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,622,684.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.24, for a total transaction of $468,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,146,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,622,684.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total transaction of $263,422.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,011 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,408.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,179 shares of company stock valued at $7,368,989 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in MongoDB by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,910,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,475,000 after buying an additional 68,348 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 14.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,408,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,037,000 after purchasing an additional 551,567 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $326,237,000. Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 656,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,222,000 after acquiring an additional 400,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 22.4% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 550,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,497,000 after acquiring an additional 100,725 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.