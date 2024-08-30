MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $300.00 to $320.00. The stock had previously closed at $245.72, but opened at $290.10. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. MongoDB shares last traded at $287.66, with a volume of 1,602,697 shares trading hands.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $458.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.78.

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,140,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,341,386. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 273 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total transaction of $72,424.17. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 35,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,475,893.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,140,006 shares in the company, valued at $263,341,386. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,179 shares of company stock valued at $7,368,989. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,910,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,475,000 after acquiring an additional 68,348 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,408,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,037,000 after purchasing an additional 551,567 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at $326,237,000. Swedbank AB increased its stake in MongoDB by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 656,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,222,000 after purchasing an additional 400,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 550,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,497,000 after purchasing an additional 100,725 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.80 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 4.93.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.80). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.50% and a negative return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $450.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.44 million. Research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

