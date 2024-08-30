N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL) EVP Sells $208,640.00 in Stock

N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) EVP Peter C. Anastos sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $208,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 322,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,208,972.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

N-able Stock Performance

NABL stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.86. The company had a trading volume of 501,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,276. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.57 and a beta of 0.47. N-able, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.34.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. N-able had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $119.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that N-able, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on shares of N-able in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Institutional Trading of N-able

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NABL. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of N-able by 2.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 40,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in N-able by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in N-able by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in N-able by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 40,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of N-able by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 203,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

About N-able

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. It provides software platform designed to be an integrated, enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

