National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Price Target Raised to $78.00

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NHI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on National Health Investors

National Health Investors Price Performance

NYSE:NHI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.52. 30,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,152. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.72. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 1.02. National Health Investors has a 12-month low of $48.51 and a 12-month high of $81.37. The company has a quick ratio of 13.24, a current ratio of 13.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.29). National Health Investors had a net margin of 41.40% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $84.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. National Health Investors’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that National Health Investors will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 448.7% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 76,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,830,000 after buying an additional 62,865 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in National Health Investors by 3,690.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 27,680 shares during the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC grew its position in National Health Investors by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 412,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,013,000 after purchasing an additional 185,377 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in National Health Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $547,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in National Health Investors by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 407,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,626,000 after acquiring an additional 36,653 shares during the period. 62.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Health Investors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.