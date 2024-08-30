Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Boosts Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 99.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,316 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 137.8% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 7,235 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Chapin Davis Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 613.4% in the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 12,263 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 10,544 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 49,093 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after purchasing an additional 21,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 822 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $245,757,319.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMD stock traded up $3.07 on Friday, reaching $148.56. 31,139,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,049,219. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.11 and a 52 week high of $227.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.12 billion, a PE ratio of 218.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.27.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BNP Paribas upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.45.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

