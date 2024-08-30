Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Cuts Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV decreased its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,585 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NUE. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Nucor by 129.0% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter worth $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 94.2% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Nucor by 208.0% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Price Performance

Nucor stock traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $151.92. 1,441,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,455,779. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $139.41 and a 52-week high of $203.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.57.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.37. Nucor had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 12.71%.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 8,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,379,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,847,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Argus upgraded Nucor to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Nucor from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Nucor in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Nucor

About Nucor

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.