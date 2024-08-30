Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,782,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,451,344,000 after acquiring an additional 47,471 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,412,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,224,958,000 after acquiring an additional 444,862 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,166,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,184,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,817 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,909,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $811,298,000 after acquiring an additional 608,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,758,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $621,031,000 after acquiring an additional 220,344 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $188.31. 3,104,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,796,628. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $188.47. The company has a market cap of $58.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.84.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.