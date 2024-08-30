Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,433 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,700,000. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 267.3% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 7,769 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashburton Jersey Ltd raised its stake in Adobe by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd now owns 6,530 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Adobe from $653.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $570.00 to $580.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $635.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $601.38.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE traded up $4.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $574.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,982,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,201,657. The business has a fifty day moving average of $549.50 and a 200-day moving average of $519.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $254.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.61, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $433.97 and a 12 month high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total value of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,897.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,897.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 151 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.60, for a total value of $85,254.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,186.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,523 shares of company stock valued at $14,994,277 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

