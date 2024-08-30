Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $2.29 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 61.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,261 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of VOO stock traded up $4.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $518.04. 5,436,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,066,479. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $375.95 and a twelve month high of $519.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $504.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $485.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

