Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $448,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,713,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,144,000 after purchasing an additional 170,223 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,428,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,445,000 after buying an additional 239,530 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,317,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,993,000 after acquiring an additional 771,571 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,162,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,133,000 after acquiring an additional 285,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,732,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,563,000 after purchasing an additional 851,195 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.42. The stock had a trading volume of 352,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,735. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.05. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $20.49.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.082 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

