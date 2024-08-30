Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Makes New Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 29.5% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the first quarter worth $252,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

Shares of PAPR stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.51. 34,633 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.44.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

