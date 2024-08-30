Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Purchases 6,277 Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,277 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned 0.06% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCPB. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 3,028.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000.

Shares of BATS:JCPB traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 543,046 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.17.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.202 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

