Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Raises Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,622,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,524,000 after acquiring an additional 509,717 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,874,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,476,000 after purchasing an additional 835,719 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,761,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,949,000 after purchasing an additional 185,601 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,483,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,630,000 after purchasing an additional 217,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,072,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,747,000 after purchasing an additional 872,043 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCQ remained flat at $19.46 on Friday. 686,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,437. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.24. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.69 and a one year high of $19.48.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.071 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.