Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 118 Shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV reduced its stake in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,864 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Westlake were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Westlake by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 3,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its position in Westlake by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Westlake by 1.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Westlake by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 40,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,147,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Westlake by 3.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Westlake from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Westlake from $172.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Westlake in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Westlake from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Westlake from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.83.

Westlake Price Performance

NYSE:WLK traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $145.42. 413,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.35. Westlake Co. has a 1 year low of $112.77 and a 1 year high of $162.64. The company has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 73.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.20.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41. Westlake had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Westlake Co. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

Westlake Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This is an increase from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Westlake’s payout ratio is 105.53%.

Westlake Company Profile

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

See Also

