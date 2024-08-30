Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 19,165 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV cut its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 71.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,828 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 19,165 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. USA Financial Formulas boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 573.2% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. First Community Trust NA grew its holdings in CVS Health by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Steph & Co. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.24. The company had a trading volume of 8,156,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,181,803. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.66. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $52.77 and a 52-week high of $83.25.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.24.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVS

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.