Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 3,226 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,420 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,226 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $1,938,647,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at about $1,490,492,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 3,332.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,267,593 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $766,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084,993 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $459,245,000. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at about $493,715,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,943.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on DIS. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.95.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.38. 8,401,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,458,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $164.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.17. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

