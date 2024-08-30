Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 3,405 Shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV cut its holdings in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,405 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the second quarter worth about $105,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 7,101 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 13,228 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 6.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 35,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Matt Mcgraner bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 5.37 per share, with a total value of 80,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 431,672.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James D. Dondero acquired 9,832 shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 5.44 per share, for a total transaction of 53,486.08. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 258,025 shares in the company, valued at 1,403,656. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matt Mcgraner purchased 15,000 shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 5.37 per share, with a total value of 80,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 431,672.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 90,016 shares of company stock valued at $480,132 over the last three months.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Dividend Announcement

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust stock traded down 0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 5.90. 77,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,595. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 52-week low of 4.67 and a 52-week high of 9.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 5.79 and its 200 day moving average price is 5.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Profile

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation.

