Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 74 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV reduced its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSM. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 14,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 5,570 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

TSM traded up $2.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $171.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,471,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,887,577. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $84.01 and a one year high of $193.47. The firm has a market cap of $890.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.59.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.85% and a return on equity of 25.54%. The business had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a $0.4871 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.95%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

