Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Takes Position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in PDD in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of PDD by 113.8% in the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 10,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 5,462 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PDD in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Dantai Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PDD by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dantai Capital Ltd now owns 22,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 7,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in PDD by 6.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDD traded up $2.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.11. 32,949,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,604,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.12. The stock has a market cap of $132.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.63. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.01 and a 12 month high of $164.69.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $23.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $20.58. PDD had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 45.04%. The business had revenue of $97.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $194.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PDD from $248.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Macquarie downgraded PDD from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of PDD from $206.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of PDD from $235.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.27.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

