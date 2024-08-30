Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Trims Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lowered its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned about 0.07% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNOV. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 1,024.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 290,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,342,000 after acquiring an additional 265,053 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the first quarter worth about $3,993,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 830.9% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 92,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 82,736 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 417.6% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 72,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 58,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 139,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 54,290 shares during the period.

Shares of PNOV remained flat at $36.72 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,103,056 shares. The firm has a market cap of $745.42 million, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.90.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

