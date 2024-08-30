Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Trims Stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV cut its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,176,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 173.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,005.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,950.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $1,950.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,900.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,920.82.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock traded up $40.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,030.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,518. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,878.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,717.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.83. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a one year low of $1,274.91 and a one year high of $2,174.80.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $50.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.91 by $5.96. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $52.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 195.31 EPS for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.64%.

About First Citizens BancShares

(Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.