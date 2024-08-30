Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Trims Stock Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV reduced its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Hubbell during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 1,850.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. 88.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hubbell

In other Hubbell news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 15,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.34, for a total transaction of $5,868,528.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,861,791.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 15,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.34, for a total value of $5,868,528.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,861,791.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total transaction of $164,043.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,781.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Stock Up 1.4 %

Hubbell stock traded up $5.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $399.92. The stock had a trading volume of 594,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $374.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $385.61. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $248.37 and a one year high of $429.61.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUBB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $397.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $383.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hubbell from $384.00 to $368.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.57.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

