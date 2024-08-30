nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Rating Reiterated by Stephens

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities researchers at Stephens in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the stock. Stephens’ target price points to a potential upside of 15.91% from the company’s current price.

NCNO has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities started coverage on nCino in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on nCino from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.15.

Shares of NCNO stock opened at $30.20 on Wednesday. nCino has a 12-month low of $27.13 and a 12-month high of $37.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. nCino had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $132.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that nCino will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sean Desmond sold 5,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $180,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 370,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,179,318.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Sean Desmond sold 5,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $180,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 370,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,179,318.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 14,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $425,145.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,114,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,594,305.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,642,425 shares of company stock valued at $212,241,592 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in nCino during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in nCino during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in nCino by 29.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in nCino by 28.1% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in nCino by 145.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

