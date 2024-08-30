NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX) Shares Down 3.5%

NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) dropped 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.26 and last traded at $13.30. Approximately 226,568 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,353,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.78.

VYX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of NCR Voyix from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of NCR Voyix in a research note on Monday, May 13th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of NCR Voyix from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of NCR Voyix in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of NCR Voyix in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.43.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.52, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.64.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $876.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.60 million. NCR Voyix had a positive return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 7.88%. NCR Voyix’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NCR Voyix Co. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other NCR Voyix news, CFO Brian J. Webb-Walsh bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.51 per share, for a total transaction of $115,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,288 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,734.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider James G. Kelly purchased 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $198,468.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 46,900 shares in the company, valued at $628,929. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian J. Webb-Walsh purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.51 per share, for a total transaction of $115,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 142,288 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,734.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 46,492 shares of company stock worth $577,993 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,302,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,914,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,433,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,890,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,539,000. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

